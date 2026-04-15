Support Overland Students One Taco at a Time

Support Overland Students One Taco at a Time

Overland isn’t just a school; it’s where some of Sweetwater County’s youngest learners get their start. From daycare and preschool to Head Start, it’s a place focused on building strong foundations, confidence, and a love for learning early on.

Friday, April 17th at Taco Time

Join Overland staff, families, and the community at Taco Time for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. A portion of the day’s profits will go straight to the Overland PTO, helping fund hands-on activities, classroom experiences, and opportunities these kids might not otherwise get.

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Real impact, no extra effort—just show up hungry.

✔️ Support early childhood education
✔️ Invest in local kids
✔️ Enjoy a great meal with your family

Skip cooking, support Overland, and make your meal matter. 🌟

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