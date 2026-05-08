Support Rock Springs Middle School Jaguars Basketball at Three Upcoming Community Fundraisers

The Rock Springs Middle School Jaguars Basketball program is inviting the community to come out and support local student-athletes through three exciting upcoming fundraising events.

Music Bingo Fundraiser — May 8

The Jaguars will kick things off with a Music Bingo Fundraiser hosted at Santa Fe Southwest Grill on Friday, May 8.

🎵 Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

🎵 Bingo runs from 7–9 p.m.

🎵 First bingo card: $25

🎵 Extra cards: $5

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Enjoy a fun night of music, prizes, food, and community while supporting Rock Springs Middle School Basketball.

First Annual Jaguars Basketball Fundraiser Banquet — June 5

The program’s First Annual Fundraiser Banquet will take place on Friday, June 5 at Santa Fe.

🍽 Dinner tickets: $50

🕠 Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

🍽 Dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Each dinner ticket also includes entry into a raffle for a Weatherby Vanguard 7mm-08 rifle.

Tickets must be purchased at least seven days prior to the event.

Community Car Wash — June 6

The fundraising weekend wraps up with a Car Wash Fundraiser on June 6 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

📍 Alta Gas Station Car Wash

2496 Foothill Blvd

Stop by, get your vehicle cleaned, and help support Jaguars Basketball at the same time.

These events are designed to bring the community together while helping support young athletes as they continue to grow both on and off the court.

Mark your calendars, bring your friends, and come support Rock Springs Middle School Jaguars Basketball at one or all three of these upcoming events.