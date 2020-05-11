Support Suicide Prevention at Taco John’s Through the Month of May

Southwest Counseling Service and Injury Prevention Resources are asking for your help in the fight to save lives from suicide.
Stop by Taco John’s on 450 N Center St in Rock Springs throughout the month of May and help support many organizations that run programs for suicide prevention/postvention in state.
Let’s come together and show how much we care.
If you or someone you know is struggling, call (800) 273-8255 today.
If you are struggling, know that seeking help is a strength—not a weakness. Remember that the anxiety you’re experiencing is normal. But by focusing on what we can control, limiting information, taking care of ourselves, keeping our routines, creating space to unwind/relax, and staying connected, you can care for your mental and emotional health throughout this time.
Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention want to remind you of the following resources:
Together WE can make it through this.
Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org
