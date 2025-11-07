Support the Food Bank and Witness Wyoming Football History!

Score Josh Allen Tickets & Help Feed Families!
We’re raising money for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, which needs extra support during the government shutdown.
5 University of Wyoming tickets are up for grabs! This is the game on November 22, where they will retire #17 and make history.
* The tickets will go to the highest donors during our live radio simulcast on Friday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. on 95.1, 104.9, 97.9, 92.1, and 1490 AM.*
Here’s how it works:
- Call in and pledge your donation amount per ticket.
- The highest donor gets first choice of how many tickets they want from the five.
- If they take all five, the giveaway ends — but if not, we’ll keep taking calls until all tickets are claimed!
- All proceeds go directly to the Food Bank!
- Two hotel rooms are reserved and can be transferred to ticket holders at their own cost.
Tune in, donate, and make a difference — while scoring an unforgettable experience at War Memorial Stadium!
