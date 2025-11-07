Support the Food Bank and Witness Wyoming Football History!

Score Josh Allen Tickets & Help Feed Families!



We’re raising money for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, which needs extra support during the government shutdown.



5 University of Wyoming tickets are up for grabs! This is the game on November 22, where they will retire #17 and make history.

* The tickets will go to the highest donors during our live radio simulcast on Friday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. on 95.1, 104.9, 97.9, 92.1, and 1490 AM.*



Here’s how it works:

Call in and pledge your donation amount per ticket .

. The highest donor gets first choice of how many tickets they want from the five.

gets first choice of how many tickets they want from the five. If they take all five, the giveaway ends — but if not, we’ll keep taking calls until all tickets are claimed!

All proceeds go directly to the Food Bank!

Two hotel rooms are reserved and can be transferred to ticket holders at their own cost.

Tune in, donate, and make a difference — while scoring an unforgettable experience at War Memorial Stadium!

