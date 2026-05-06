Support the Shiners with something SWEET!

Support the Shiners with something SWEET!

The Shriner’s Vidalia Onion Sale is a chance to give back! You can stock up on one of the most popular seasonal vegetables, fresh, sweet Vidalia onions, all while supporting a great cause.

May 13th and 14th
Rock Springs Honda/Toyota
or
Green River Harley-Davidson

You can pick up a 10-pound bag for $18 during this limited-time event.

📍 Two convenient locations:

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  • Rock Springs Honda/Toyota
  • Green River Harley-Davidson

📅 Dates & Times:

  • Wednesday, May 13
  • Thursday, May 14
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until sold out)

Vidalia onions are known for their mild, sweet flavor, making them perfect for grilling, cooking, or adding to your favorite summer recipes.

This annual sale not only brings high-quality produce to the community but also helps support the important work of the Shriners.

👉 Stop by early, grab a bag (or two), and support a great cause!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

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