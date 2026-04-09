Support Those Who Served: Attend the Veterans Information Fair April 11

Community members are invited to connect, learn, and show support at the upcoming Veterans Information Fair on Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Pilot Butte Post 2321, this free event is designed to help veterans, military members, and their families better understand the resources available right here in Sweetwater County.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

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Learn about local benefits and services available to veterans and their families

Explore VA and community care options

Connect with local service organizations

Discover ways to support veterans in the community

The event will also feature:

Registration, coffee, and donuts

Informational updates from speakers

A live Q&A panel

Open forum and resource tables







Whether you’re a veteran, a family member, or someone who wants to give back, this event offers valuable information and meaningful connections.

White Mountain Library – Rock Springs

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Starting at 10 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Make plans to attend, learn more, and be part of supporting those who have served our country.