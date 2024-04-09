Survey Reveals Wide Support of Four-Day School Week

ROCK SPRINGS – Support for the four-day school week at Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is high, according to a survey conducted by the district.

The results of the survey were discussed Monday evening during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees meeting. Overall, support for the four-day week was 80.3% from staff, 86.2% from students, 70% from parents of students in grades seven through 12, and 74.6% from parents of students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Of the total responses, 1,120 came from parents, 411 came from staff and 341 were from students.

All four groups also support the idea the schedule supports a school and home life balance, with 88.3% of students and 84.9% of staff responding in favor of the statement, while 78.2% of K-sixth grade parents and 73.4% of parents with children in grades seven through 12.

Of the staff members replying to the survey, 78.6% said the schedule has helped improve their morale, while 82.7% said it supports more planning and collaboration time, 78.1% said the schedule provides more professional development opportunities and 70.3% said it assists in keeping teachers in the classroom. However, only 43.8% said the schedule is a reason they came or plan to stay within the district.

While questions regarding the four-day week received majority support from all groups, some of the responses received support lower than 70%. When asked if the schedule supports student achievement, 87.1% of students and 70.4% of K-6 parents agreed, 66.3% of grade seven through 12 parents and 63.5% of staff also agreed. Also, 61.6% of staff thought the schedule supported positive attendance patterns, while 89.1% of students, 79.4% of K-6 parents and 72.7% of parents with students in seventh grade through 12th grade agreed.

The district received approval from the Wyoming Department of Education to operate under the alternative schedule for both the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years.

According to Assistant Superintendent Nicole Bolton, the district’s end goal is to increase student achievement through the schedule. Through a better family, work, and life balance, the district hopes the schedule would entice teachers to join the district and stay employed there, while giving teachers opportunities for professional development and limit the need to take them out of the classroom.

“We know effective teachers and high-quality staff are a key component to increasing student achievement,” Bolton said. “We’ve heard over and over, and over, ‘we need time, we need time, we need time.’”

Corbon Messer, a junior from Black Butte High School sitting on the board as a student representative this month, said he prefers the four-day schedule to the five-day schedule.

“I can tell you a four-day schedule is incredibly better,” he said. “It allows for better recovery time on weekends and allows for better mental digestion of information, and the ability to learn.”

He said the extra day to both relax and study outside of school has helped him immensely, saying it allows for better attentiveness, attendance and an increase in morale.