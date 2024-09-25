Susan A. Herrera (January 16, 1957 – September 15, 2024)

Susan A. Herrera, 67, of San Rafael, New Mexico, passed away peacefully at her home on September 15, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Susan was born January 16, 1957, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Martin Buchanan and Mary Porto.

Susan married the love of her life Joaquin S. Herrera on April 24, 1975, at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They spent 49 wonderful years together and raised six beautiful daughters.

Susan enjoyed cooking, going to car shows with her husband, and watching her favorite football teams, the Buffalo Bills, Wyoming Cowboys, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Susan also loved listening to her favorite country artist George Strait. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her loving husband Joaquin, daughters Angela (Grant) Parker, Heather Herrera, Jaclyn (Shawn) Hummel, Stefanie (Lane) Esquibel, Lucy (Nick) Faraglia, and Victoria (Dylan) Southern, grandchildren Erica and Ashley Henry, Emilee and Joseph Herrera, Kodi Croner, Lola and August Faraglia, and Harmony Hummel, great grandchildren Xavier Herrera, Kazleigh Herrera-Dillon, and Braxton Dillon, sister Barbra Dudeck.

She is preceded in death by her parents Martin Buchanan and Mary Porto.

Susan and Joaquin’s 50th wedding anniversary is April 24, 2025. A celebration of life will be held on April 26, 2025, in memory of Susan and Joaquin’s wonderful life together.