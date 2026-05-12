Susan C. Hansen (December 5, 1950 – May 9, 2026)

Susan C. Hansen passed away peacefully on May 9, 2026, at 10:50 a.m., surrounded by her loving family.

Susan was born on December 5, 1950, to Gerald Zimmerman and Beverly Joy Ridd. She grew up in Utah, later moved to Wyoming, and spent her final years in South Ogden, Utah. She married the love of her life, Gary Hansen, and together they built a beautiful family.

She is survived by her children, Brandon Hansen and daughter-in-law Maria Hansen; her daughter, Brenna Corwin, and son-in-law Tim Corwin; her beloved grandchildren, Riley Corwin, Adien Corwin, Madison Corwin, Teyha Burton, Elycia Hansen, and Jordan Hansen; and her precious great-grandchildren, Lennon Burton and Roczen Burton. Susan loved her children and grandchildren deeply and treasured every moment spent with them.

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Susan loved the mountains, her faith, and speaking about Jesus Christ and her Father in Heaven. As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her spirituality was a guiding light throughout her life.

She will be remembered for her spunky spirit, fun personality, loyalty, kindness, generosity, and protective heart. Susan had a way of making people feel loved and cared for, and she was truly one of a kind.

She is also survived by her siblings Jerry Zimmerman, Brian Zimmerman, and Sandra Bell, along with many cousins and loved ones.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hansen; her parents, Gerald Zimmerman and Beverly Joy Ridd; and her grandparents.

Though deeply missed, her family finds comfort in knowing she is at peace and reunited with those who went before her. Her love and memory will remain in the hearts of all who knew her forever.

A celebration for life will be held at a later date.