Susan G. Gorsuch Munoz (December 6, 1943 – November 30, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Susan G. Gorsuch Munoz, 74, of Green River, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She had been a longtime resident of Green River and a former resident of Klaskenine, Oregon.

Susan was born December 6, 1943, the daughter of Edward Gorsuch and Chris Mathes in Alameda California.

She attended schools in Alameda, California and a 1961 graduate of the St. Mary of the Palms High School.

Susan married Don Munoz on November 17, 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was a Purchaser for Texas Gulf Trona Mine for several years. She also worked at the Mission at Castle Rock as a nurse’s aide and loved visiting the old timers. She also worked as a secretary for W.W. Clyde Construction.

Susan loved life! Watching her grandsons rodeoing was very important to her. She enjoyed traveling with Don and meeting new people. She also enjoyed camping, boating and fishing, bowling, walking and her true passion was gardening. She was a concert pianist and loved playing the grand piano that Don had purchased for her. She was on the Island of Capri, off the coast of Italy, at the hotel they were staying at and played the piano for guests there.

Susan was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary for 37 years, the American Legion for 11 years and the Past President of the VFW and member for 15 years. She was the recipient of the Molly Pritchard Award for support of Artilleryman.

Susan is survived by her husband Don Munoz of Green River, her son; Steve Slagowski and wife Trudy of Farson, Wyoming, her daughter; Susie Hickerson and husband Tim of St. George, Utah, five grandchildren; Wyatt Slagowski of Rock Springs, Wyoming, JD Slagowski of Craig, Colorado, Ross Slagowski of Laramie, Wyoming, Chelsea Smith and husband Trevor of Farmington, Utah and Brady Hickerson of Logan, Utah. two great-grandsons; Bronson and Kove Smith.

Mrs. Munoz was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; Mike and Bo Multanen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at the church, one hour prior to services.

