Susan Irene Ainge Robinson (January 8, 1953 – November 21, 2023)

Susan Irene Robinson, a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother passed away after a sudden illness, November 21, 2023, at her home in Syracuse, Utah surrounded by her family. She was a former resident of Evanston and Rock Springs.

She was born January 8, 1953 in Rialto, California to Horace Red Ainge and Jean May Kingman Ainge.

Susan attended school in Jensen, Naples, and Vernal, and was a graduate of Uintah High School in May of 1971. She later attended and graduated as a licensed cosmetologist from the Hollywood Beauty College of Murray.

She married David Kent Robinson on September 17, 1977 in Rock Springs. They later moved to Evanston, where they raised three children; Fred, Jeanne, and Brandi before settling down again in Rock Springs in 1987. For the next twenty-one years, she took care of her children, their children, and her bonus children nearly every day. In 1989, she began baby-sitting, adding that wonderful bonus family to her own, already blessed family. When they got older, she relocated to Utah in 2008 and was currently taking care of her youngest grandchildren up until the time of her passing. Her greatest joy were all of these children who love her so deeply. She was and will forever be their beloved “Yahpah,” “Grandma Sue,” and “CC,” and they will tell anyone that one of their favorite memories will always be her singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to them.

Susan spent much of her time as a homemaker and caregiver to everyone she knew. She enjoyed genealogy and studying her ancestry, crocheting, beading, sewing plastic canvas, and scrapbooking. Her daughters and bonus daughters can recount many stories walking around various cemeteries, gathering names, dates, and information about her ancestors and their family trees, then traveling hours home to file the days information into one of dozens of filing cabinets all over her home. They also spent hours together creating many treasured scrapbooks.

Susan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel. Her family was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah Temple. She taught her family to laugh, serve, and love through her example.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, David of Syracuse, Utah; her Trixie Girl, a miniature poodle she had purchased as a Christmas gift for David, who eventually never left her side; children, Fred of Rock Springs, Jeanne (Shawn) Siegel of Rock Springs, and Brandi (Andy) Wozney of Syracuse, Utah; sister, Marilyn Rae Evans of Rock Springs, and brother, Billy (Laura) Ainge of Jensen, Utah; grandchildren, Austin Robinson, Alysa Ackerman, Felicity Robinson, Taylor Siegel (Wesley Carter), Damien (Kirsten) Siegel, Joshua Siegel (Emily McLaurin), Aizlynn Siegel, Nathan Wozney, Braxton Wozney, and Whitney Wozney; bonus family, Bimbo and Suzanne Chick, Jennifer (Cody) Saloga and their children Tinley Chick, Blakley Chick-Sheridan, and Asher Saloga, Brittany Chick and children Brecklynn Wenzel, Kamdyn Wenzel, and Kellin Wenzel, and was considered a grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and great aunt to so many more.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carolyn Jean Payne.

A public viewing and family prayer will be held December 2, 2023 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary at 1585 W 300 S, Syracuse, UT 84075, after which cremation will take place.