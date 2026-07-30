Susan Jane (Olafson) Fellbaum (December 8, 1952 - July 27, 2026).

Susan Jane (Olafson) Fellbaum truly was surrounded by love when she passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2026.

She was born in Valley City, North Dakota, December 8, 1952 to Roy and Loretta (Heise) Olafson. She grew up in Fargo, North Dakota with her sisters and lifelong best friends, Colleen (Bruce) Nelson and Judy (John) Dobbins.

Sue married Daryl Fellbaum and they started a family. The naïve young family left everything they knew behind in the Great White North and they packed up their babies and headed off to the Wild West. The plan was to stay a few years and make lots of money. Somehow, 50 years flew by. The babies are all grown up now. Her children, Leanne (Destry) Norman, Barry (Carri) Fellbaum and Troy Fellbaum could not have asked for a better Mom.

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Together, Sue and Daryl grew several successful family restaurants and bars in Rock Springs. She helped Daryl grow the Country Kitchen. Later, Daryl ran the restaurant at the Elks Lodge and Sue worked in the office and ran the bar. They then opened Killpepper’s and everyone that frequented the bar would say that Susan was their favorite bartender. During her time in the restaurant and bar business, she not only raised her own children, but she was the Mom to many employees. Many of the former employees will tell you, they would not be where they are today without the care, help and guidance from Susan. She then began a 25 year career with the US Postal Service. Customers often waited in her line, happily letting others go ahead of them, just so they could visit with Sue. Her kindness and welcoming smile made every interaction special.

Retirement didn’t slow Sue down. If anything, she became even busier embracing her favorite role as Grandma. She adored her granddaughters, Aspen Wilson, Makinzey Fellbaum, Jane Fellbaum, Abby Norman, and Piper Norman. She rarely missed a school activity or sporting event and loved cheering them on from the sidelines. Whether they were baking together, shopping, or simply spending time together, the girls cherished every moment with Grandma Sue, and she treasured every minute with them.

If you want to honor Sue’s memory, find a great bargain, pour yourself a good glass of wine, and spend time with the people you love. She believed life’s greatest treasures weren’t the things you bought, but the memories you made and the people you shared them with. We know she’ll be smiling every time someone says, “Can you believe the deal I got on this?”

Services will be held Friday July 31 at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo, North Dakota with visitation from 6-7 p.m., with services from 7-8 p.m. The service will be live streamed and recorded on the funeral home website. There will also be a service held in Rock Springs in the coming weeks.