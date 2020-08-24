Susan L. Patterson (March 11, 1948 – August 6, 2020)

Susan L. Patterson, 72 passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 50 years and former resident of Pinedale, Wyoming. Susan passed away from a month-long illness surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 11, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Clayton Jiggs Bollinger and Esther Susan Johnson Bollinger.

Susan attended schools in Pinedale, Wyoming and was a 1966 graduate of the Pinedale High School.

Her interests included spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her furry four-legged companions Kacey and Buck.

She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son; Clayton Jensen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters; Esta Jensen and companion Michael Whitcher of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kris White and husband Sam of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Douglas Neeley of Rawlins, Wyoming and Clayton Eugene Bollinger and wife Linda of Pinedale, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Kayla White; Kristopher White; and wife Burgandy; Zackery White, two great-grandchildren; Osiris White; Jasper White; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents one sister in law Joan Neeley and one nephew Jeff Parsons, two granddaughters; Makayla Dawn Rich and Dakota Jene Bosch.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Veterans Park, 100 North Side Beltloop, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.