Susan Lea Nabor (February 25, 1957 – May 1, 2023)

Susan Lea Nabor, 66, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at her home in Cora, Wyoming. She was a resident of Cora for the last 11 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born February 25, 1957 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the daughter of George Boling and Virginia Richardson.

Mrs. Nabor attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. She attended Western Wyoming Community College and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Business Administration.

She married Eugene “Gino” Nabor March 15, 1996 in Jackson, Wyoming.

Mrs. Nabor worked for Pacificorp for 42 years and retired in 2018 as a Supervisor Plant Capacity Scheduler.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mrs. Nabor enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; she loved fly fishing and playing the piano when she was younger; she loved her children and dogs; camping; riding roller coaster; spending time on the family land in Medicine Bow. She was an avid bowler. Susan was a baking and cooking enthusiast and she was always looking for the next best recipe. She wanted to learn everything and you rarely saw her without a book in her hand. Susan was constantly remodeling her home and always improving upon her previous design. She loved board games; card games and playing slots. Susan had the touch of and artist in everything she chose to do. She was the smartest person we have ever known and the gusset that held our family structure together and that will never be broken.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years Gino Nabor, Cora, Wyoming; three sons, Tim Erickson and wife Julie Diane of Green River, Wyoming, Eugene Nabor and companion Janna of Ogden, Utah, Michael Nabor and partner Jason of Layton, Utah; four daughters, Danielle Wilson and husband William of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jackie Frericks and husband Jason of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Nicole Erickson and fiancé Ace Alston of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Ursela Nabor of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Sandra Joette Foertch and husband Thomas of Green River, Wyoming; 16 grandchildren, Jade Hembree and husband Logan, Shon Erickson and wife Arieanna, Latasha Faupel and husband Eddie, Ryan Wilson, Andrea Persinger, Cody Frericks and wife Madison, Derrik Erickson, Austin Wilson, Trenton Krentz, Trevor Marguez, Timothy Erickson, Kolby Guse, Karrsen Guse, Darian Krentz, Brogan Frericks, Zayden Erickson; four great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Astbury, Annabella Faupel, Kyson Faupel, Addlaide Frericks; three aunts; three uncles; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers who died in infancy.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

