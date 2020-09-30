Susan Marie Crider-Lewis (August 24, 1958 – September 14, 2020)

Susan Marie Crider-Lewis of Casper, Wyoming passed away September 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

She was born August 24, 1958 in Casper to Paul M. Crider and Lorraine (Loretta) M. (Malsom) Crider.

Susan was preceded in death by her father Paul and mother Lorraine (Loretta).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She is survived by her husband, Duane Lewis; son, Eric; daughters, Tulene and husband Marty, Marinia and husband Kevin, Linda; five sisters, Janet and husband Richard, Anita and Brett Reed, Nancy and fiance Richard Deaton, Paula and Catchie; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Susan’s hobbies were family, friends, dancing, needlepoint, collecting unicorns, angels, and butterflies. She also enjoyed sewing, camping, fishing, and all things nature.

Susan grew up in Rock Springs. She later graduated from Casper Collge with an associate’s in bookkeping and a certificate in accounting. She did bookkepping and accounting for many years in Rock Springs then in Caper.

She could do just about anything from cooking to changing her oil or hanging drywall.

Susan was a genuine, caring person who would give anyone the shirt off of her back. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making people laugh with her or make them smile with a joke.

The memorial for Susan is Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home 600 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In lieu of Flowers, the family is accepting monetary donations to help Duane with medical expenses.