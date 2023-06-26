Susan Marie Maestas (June 30, 1957 – June 20, 2023)

Susan Marie Maestas of Green River, Wyoming passed away Tuesday June 20, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colorado at the age of 65.

Susan was born on June 30, 1957 to Theresa Bernal in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a proud resident of SouthWest Wyoming. Susan lived a great majority of her life in Green River, Wyoming.

During Susan’s life, she faced many difficulties but through them all she remained a faithful lover of Christ. Her devotion was exemplified in the ways she cared for her family and those around her. She was an exceptionally generous person. Many of her family and friends were blessed by her talents and we are grateful that she loved us the way that she did. She found joy in cooking for her family, traveling, sewing, reading, shopping, playing games but mostly winning them. She especially cherished those moments when she was surrounded by her family. Susan was an adored wife, a beloved mother, a cherished Memaw, and a beautiful soul to behold. She will be remembered for so much. Susan’s life has left an indelible mark on our hearts and she will be forever cherished by those who knew and loved her.

She will be greatly missed by those she is survived by, including: Theresa Bernal (Mother), Mercy Kruger and Wendy Fletcher (Sisters), Michael Adams and Micheal Moreno (Brothers); her children- sons Joshua Bluemel, and Gabriel Maestas and wife Lizbeth; son-in-law Eric Schumacher; daughters Janie Furlow and husband Ben, Sarah Slater and husband Brian, Stephanie Crofts, Lisa Schumacher and husband Matthew, Mary Beth Maynard and husband Cody, and Abigail Bluemel; and 16 grandchildren- Jeremiah, Charity, Jennifer, Benjamin, Daphne, Olivia, Sophie, Keyan, Gracey, Aiden, Kaitlynnn, Amelia, Samuel, Emma, Natalia, and Aurora.

Susan was preceded in death by her first husband of 17 years, Laird Bluemel, second husband of 19 years, Arthur Maestas, daughter Laura Schumacher, and brother Sonny Hernandez.

An open house will be held at the First Assembly of God Church in Green River from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, to honor her memory and to thank God for the gift of her presence in our lives.

May the Lord bless and keep Susan Marie Maestas in His loving embrace.