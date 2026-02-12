Susanna M. Martinez Fleagle (April 1, 1963 - February 5, 2026).

Susanna M. Martinez Fleagle, 62, affectionately known as Susie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at her home in Brawley, California. Born on Monday, April 1, 1963, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Susie was the beloved daughter of Willie Martinez and Emma Martinez.

Throughout her life, Susie was a beacon of love and warmth to her family and friends. She spent her formative years in Green River, Wyoming, where she attended local schools and built the foundation for a fulfilling life. Her dynamic career spanned over two decades as a general manager at Crown Cooling, where she made significant contributions and formed lasting connections.

Susie was previously married to Jon Fleagle, and they later divorced. Her life was enriched by her relationship with her significant other, Les Parsons, who preceded her in death. One of Susie’s greatest joys was exploring the desert landscapes, where she loved camping and riding motorcycles, fully embracing the beauty and freedom of the outdoors.

She leaves behind a loving family, including her two brothers, Bob Martinez and his wife Robin of Green River, and Bernie Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was the cherished aunt of two nephews, Joseph Martinez of West Jordan, Utah, and Trevor Hansen of Phoenix; as well as three nieces, Jenn Martinez of Syracuse, Utah; Kayla Herig and Tiffany Hamel, both of Albuquerque. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, who will miss her dearly.

Susie was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Willie and Emma Martinez, her cherished significant other, Les Parsons, her two sisters, Annabelle Moore and Stella Martinez Hansen, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents.

As the family prepares to honor Susie’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial is pending following cremation. Further details will be shared at a later date.

The family kindly requests that donations in Susie’s memory be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, in support of the cause she deeply cared about.

Condolences and heartfelt memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Susie lived her life with compassion, adventure, and grace and will be dearly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.