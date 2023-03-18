Susie Reyes (May 8, 1944 – February 23, 2023)

Susie Reyes, 78, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Susie was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 48 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois. Susie passed away peacefully following a long illness.

Susie was born on May 8, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gregorio and Maria Lopez Rodriguez.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Susie attended schools in Chicago, Illinois and was a 1964 graduate of Harrison High School.

Susie married her high school sweetheart Rudy Reyes, Jr. on June 11, 1966, in Chicago, Illinois.

Susie worked for Walmart for thirty years and retired in 2018 as an associate.

Susie loved spending time with her family; traveling with Rudy; reading; listening to Barry Manilow; and spending time with her lifelong friends in Rock Springs.

Survivors include one son, Anthony Reyes and wife Nancy Vehr of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one sister, Carmen (Leo) Cardella of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Andy Vehr, Jenny Vehr; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers Bobby Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez, and two sisters, Mary Guerra and Guadalupe Morales.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com