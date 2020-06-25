Suspect Arrested after Shoplifting Reported at Goodwill

ROCK SPRINGS – At approximately 3:34 p.m., on June 24, 2020, the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Goodwill, 1254 Dewar Drive, in reference to a shoplifting.

Officers reviewed the store’s security cameras and were able to get a description of the male suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

While on patrol, officers located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A routine check on the vehicle revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Utah and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The driver, identified Cody Fuger, 36, from Utah was also identified as the suspect in a theft of a cell phone earlier in the day at Rock Springs Animal Control.

Fuger was arrested for alleged shoplifting, possession of a stolen property > $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, theft < $1,000, and driving under suspension.

The RSPD reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.