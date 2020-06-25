Suspect Arrested after Shoplifting Reported at Goodwill

Suspect Arrested after Shoplifting Reported at Goodwill

ROCK SPRINGS – At approximately 3:34 p.m., on June 24, 2020, the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Goodwill, 1254 Dewar Drive, in reference to a shoplifting.

Officers reviewed the store’s security cameras and were able to get a description of the male suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

While on patrol, officers located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A routine check on the vehicle revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Utah and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver, identified Cody Fuger, 36, from Utah was also identified as the suspect in a theft of a cell phone earlier in the day at Rock Springs Animal Control.

Fuger was arrested for alleged shoplifting, possession of a stolen property > $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, theft < $1,000, and driving under suspension.

The RSPD reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.

Related Articles

39th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation to be Hosted Virtually

39th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation to be Hosted Virtually

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 25

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 25

Gehring Pleads Not Guilty to 24 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Gehring Pleads Not Guilty to 24 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Rock Springs Launches Interactive Text-Messaging Service

Rock Springs Launches Interactive Text-Messaging Service