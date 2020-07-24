Suspect Arrested in Uinta County After Two-Day Search

Uinta County, Wyo. – According to a release by Uinta County law enforcement services, deputies from the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office took Steven C. Taylor into custody after a two-day search of the area where he abandoned a stolen truck and trailer.

Taylor had eluded law enforcement after Evanston Police tried to stop him near the carwash on Cheyenne Drive. A police pursuit involving Wyoming Highway Patrol, Evanston PD and the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office ended when the transmission in the stolen vehicle went out and Taylor fled on foot into a heavily forested area off the Blacks Forks Sheep Lane in the area southwest of Meeks Cabin Dam.

The Sheriff’s Office had Deputies in the area searching and notifying residents since the night the suspect fled. Today, the suspect was spotted by a Sheep Herder who notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Uinta County Sheriff’s Office used horses and UTVs to search the area for the suspect. | Uinta County law enforcement FB page

The suspect was located with the help of area ranchers by UCSO Deputies and taken into custody without incident.

Taylor has been booked into the Uinta County Detention Center on a Felony Warrant out of Colorado, Burglary, Felony Eluding with Property Damage in excess of $10,000, Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Stolen Property.