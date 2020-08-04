Suspect Claimed Positive COVID-19 Test; Coughs and Spits on Laramie Co. Jail Staff

Originally reported by Trevor T. Trujillo — Oil City News

A man who was arrested on a Domestic Assault charge in Cheyenne, is now facing felony charges after telling jail staff that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and then coughing and spitting on jail officers.

Trevor Gregory Hundall was arrested just before 7:00 am, on July 30, 2020 on the 2400 block of West Lincolnway in Cheyenne. During a subsequent initial appearance this week in Laramie County Circuit Court, Hundall was charged with three felony counts of Assault and Battery on a Corrections Officer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He also faces misdemeanor charges of Domestic Assault, and Violation of a Protection Order.

Hundall was taken into custody by Cheyenne Police officers following an investigation into an alleged incident of Domestic Violence.

After being arrested and taken to the Laramie County Circuit Court, Hundall told Detention Officers that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus in June of 2020.

Hundall was reportedly awaiting COVID-19 screening at the time he informed officers of this. During the booking process, Hundall reportedly became uncooperative with procedures. While being escorted into the building it was then reported that Hundall turned his head and coughed and spit directly on one Detention Officer. He is further said to have coughed directly on two others.

The suspect was accused of a person who claimed they had formerly been in a dating relationship with Hundall. The reporting party said that they and the suspect had been involved in a verbal argument that led to Hundall pulling the victim out of a vehicle, and throwing them to the ground.

An affidavit filed in Laramie County Circuit Court says that during the course of investigation, Hundall was found to have a protection order against him for the accuser in the case.

A booking photo for Hundall was not available at the time of publication.

Assault and Battery on a Corrections Officer is described as a felony carrying potential penalties of up to five years incarceration, a fine of $5,000 or both.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.