Suspected Burglar Arrested by RSPD Early Thursday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department say they foiled a suspected burglar early Thursday morning.

According to the RSPD, officers received a report of a burglary where someone had allegedly entered a home and taken several items, including jewelry. The RSPD was unable to release the location where the alleged burglary took place as of the publication of this post. A short time later, officers received a report of suspicious activity where a person was pounding on windows outside of a separate residence.

Officers responded to that call and found the person described in the report. The person allegedly had the items taken from the earlier incident in their possession. Phylicia Lukacik, the RSPD’s public information officer, said the incident resulted in an arrest. She said the investigation is also ongoing.

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The RSPD used the incident to remind residents they should keep their doors and windows closed and locked, even if they’re away for a short time. The department also encourages residents to report any suspicious activity they see in their neighborhood and urges them to be cautious about who is given access to their home and property. The RSPD also suggests residents use security cameras and outdoor lighting at their residence if possible.