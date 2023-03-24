Suspects Located in Recent Burglaries in Green River

GREEN RIVER — On March 21, 2023, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Green River Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that had occurred while the vehicle was parked at the Hitching Post Bar and Grill, 580 E Flaming Gorge Way. A firearm and other items were reported missing.

On March 21, 2023, at approximately 1024 hrs, officers responded to a residence on Schultz St for a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported their mini-bike had been stolen from their driveway.

On March 22, 2023, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Officers met with the occupants of the vehicle and observed suspected drug paraphernalia. After a probable cause roadside search of the vehicle was conducted: drug paraphernalia, 3.3 oz of suspected methamphetamine, two firearms, and other items of suspected stolen property were recovered.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Officers ascertained both occupants had active Arrest & Hold Orders. Officers gathered information and confirmed the arrest orders. Officers placed Steven Lee Scates, of Green River, and Jordan Jared Miller, of Rock Springs, under arrest and transported Scates and Miller to the Sweetwater County Detention Center, then completed a report of the incident.

After further investigation, officers learned that one of the firearms recovered was reported stolen on March 21, 2023, from the vehicle burglary mentioned above. During the course of the investigation officers also located and recovered the mini bike that had been reported stolen on March 21, 2023. Officers are still investigating whether any other items recovered were stolen.

Steven Lee Scates and Jordan Jared Miller have been listed as suspects related to the theft of the mini-bike and the vehicle burglary. Officers completed a report and forwarded it to the Sweetwater County Attorney for Charges.