Suzanne J. Gennett (October 7, 1934 – April 26, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Suzanne J. Gennett, 84, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 10 years and is a former resident of Charlevoix, Michigan.

Mrs. Gennett was born on October 7, 1934 in Charlevoix, Michigan; the daughter of Philo Ostrum and Dorethy Ostrum. She attended schools in Charlevoix, Michigan and was a 1955 graduate of the Charlevoix High School.

Mrs. Gennett married Steve Gennett on July 8, 1967 in Charlevoix, Michigan. She enjoyed spending time with family, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Gennett of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sons; Richard “Dick” Wells and wife Brenda of Traverse City, Michigan, Scott Allan Wells of Portland, Oregon, Stephan “Dan” Gennett of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Deborah Peterson and husband Jon of Charlevoix, Michigan, Carla DeSalvo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Richard Ostrum of California, Ted Ostrum of California, one sister; Shelly Morgan of California, nine grandchildren; Eric Wenzel and wife Brittney, Nichole Wenzel, Tara Dill and husband Jeremy, Tonia Allmacher and husband Steve, Lizzie Peterson, Brian Wells, Rock Wells, Andrew Marsh and Ivy Wells, twelve great-grandchildren; Brecklynn Wenzel, Kellin Wenzel, Kamdyn Wenzel, Addysen Wenzel, Cole Dill, Ashlynn Dill, Lauren Dill, Anna Jones, Isabel Allmacher, Joshua Allmacher, Oliver Allmacher, Leo Wells, as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gennett was preceded in death by her parents, one sister; Linda, and one son-in-law; Joe DeSalvo. Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.

