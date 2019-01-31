SWCSD #1 Hosts Informational Meeting on Roosevelt Learning Center

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County School District #1 will be hosting an informational meeting regarding Roosevelt Learning Center on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 6 pm.

The meeting will be hosted at the Sweetwater County School District #1 Central Administration Building, located at 3600 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs.

Roosevelt Learning Center provides special education instruction to students in Sweetwater County.

For those who would like to receive additional information, the school district invites you to attend the meeting.