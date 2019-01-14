SWCSD #1 Seeks Public Input on Calendar Options

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County School District #1 is seeking input regarding several calendar options for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

The calendar options include a possible four-day week; a potential early release on Fridays; a potential early release once a month; and the current traditional calendar for Sweetwater School District Number One.

The calendar committee has created potential calendar options for the next two school years.

The District realizes the impact a four-day week or the other options could potentially have on the community and strongly encourages all community members to provide their concerns or suggestions via the public forums taking place at the Rock Springs Junior High School Auditorium.

Seven Public Forums

Seven public forums will be held at the following dates and times:

Thursday, January 17 from 5:30 – 7 pm

Wednesday, January 23 from 5:30 – 7 pm

Thursday, January 31 from 7 – 8:30 am and 6 – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, February 5 from 7 – 8:30 am; 11:30 – 1 pm; and 5:30 – 7 pm

Information shared from the District will be the same at all forums. If you are unable to attend one of the forums, the School District is also soliciting feedback through a link on their webpage: http://www.sweetwater1.org.

Community input will be critical in determining in the potential calendars for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.