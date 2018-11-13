SWCSD #1 Transportation Department Raises Bus Stop Safety Awareness

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater County School District #1 Transportation Department is working to raise community awareness of bus stop safety in light of several recent national incidents in which children have been struck by vehicles while boarding and deboarding the school bus.

Just within the span of three days, five different incidents have occurred in Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, and Pennsylvania where children have been injured or killed at bus stops.



National Incidents

On October 30, a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were struck by a truck who passed a bus’s stop sign going 50 MPH. All three siblings were killed. An 11-year-old boy was also struck and was thrown over 30 feet.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He is still fighting for his life, with several broken bones and needs plastic surgery to reconstruct his face.

On October 31, a 5-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Tallahassee, Florida while crossing the street and was injured, but is now doing ok.

Also on October 31, in Tupelo, Mississippi, a 9-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and was killed while crossing the street to board the bus.

On November 1, five kids and two adults were struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Tampa, Florida. One child is still in critical condition.

Also on November 1, in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, a 7-year-old boy was found dead at his bus stop near his home. He was struck by a vehicle while waiting for the bus in a hit and run accident.







Bringing Local Awareness: “It’s Not Just a Stop Sign. It’s a Child’s Life”

A national movement for bus stop safety awareness is in the works, and bus driver LaDeana Owens has brought that movement here.

The SWCSD #1 transportation department wants to bring awareness of these incidents to a local level, because accidents like these can happen here.

“We actually had people running through our red lights today, so this isn’t just something that’s going on elsewhere in the country,” bus driver Maxine Yeager said.

“People still don’t know what to do around a school bus. So what we want to do is create awareness for school bus stop safety in our community.”

Yeager said it only takes a second of being distracted for an accident to happen.

“We should all make an extra effort to not be distracted around a school bus,” Yeager said. “It’s not just a stop sign. It’s a child’s life.”



Black Ribbons Recognize Children Who Have Been Hit

Joy’s Flowers & Gifts donated over 60 black ribbons to the SWCSD #1 Transportation Department to attach to the buses. These ribbons recognize the children who have been struck by vehicles and help raise awareness of bus stop safety.

These black ribbons are being attached to buses all across the country.

“We just want to raise awareness in the community and tell Green River and Rock Springs to pay attention,” Yeager said.





The Decision to Drive Through a Bus’s Lights Could Alter a Child’s Life– and Your Own

Yeager said she understands people may be in a hurry, but it only takes a few seconds for a kid to get across the street to get on or off a bus.

“It’s not just the child’s life, it’s your life. If you’re the one that that hits a child, your life could be altered forever,” Yeager said.

She added that it is “a decision to go through a bus’s lights”. Not only is it unsafe to pass through a bus’s lights and stop sign, but it is against the law.

“We have cameras on all the buses. So if you pass a school bus’s reds, you can get fined $410, and it’s really hard to say that you’re innocent when you’re caught on camera,” Yeager said.



Community Has a Responsibility to Keep Kids Safe

Yeager said the transportation department does have what is called the “Thumbs Up System,” in which the bus driver will give the kids a thumbs up if it is safe to cross.

The kids must then return the thumbs up to let the driver know they got the signal before crossing the street.

However, some of the younger kids get so excited to get home that “they just take off,” Yeager said.

“Most of the kids are good at following this system, but some of the younger kids forget,” she said.

The transportation department does what it can to keep kids safe, such as the Thumbs Up System, and also trying to create routes so kids don’t have to cross the street to get on and off the bus. However, as Yeager notes, “sometimes you just can’t avoid it.”

The bus drivers hope increasing community awareness of bus stop safety will help keep kids safe on their way to and from school.

“Stop signs really mean stop. We love these kids like they’re our own kids, and I just feel bad for those drivers that had to see their kids get hurt,”Yeager said. “Just be careful and pay attention. You would want your own kids to get to and from school safely.”