SWCSD #2 Discusses Internet Safety and Monitoring

GREEN RIVER– During Tuesday night’s Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees meeting, the board heard a presentation about how the school district is implementing the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) and how they hope to get parents involved.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, “CIPA imposes certain requirements on schools or libraries that receive discounts for Internet access or internal connections through the E-rate program – a program that makes certain communications services and products more affordable for eligible schools and libraries.”

As a district, they are required to block and filter kids’ internet access to inappropriate and potentially dangerous content. This is done through the E-rate program.

JR Williams, SWCSD #2 technology department team member, said internet safety is a huge concern for the department, and especially now that the students have their own personal Chromebooks.

“It’s a constant battle for technology to try to keep our kids safe on the internet,” Williams said.

Efforts to Monitor Inappropriate Content

One of the programs they are using to help mitigate internet safety issues is the iboss Cloud Content Filter. This program is provided to the district by the state, according to Williams.

Since it is cloud based, whether the student is on the district’s network or not, they are being filtered on district devices.

“As the kids take their Chromebooks home, they’re still being filtered on their home internet,” Williams said.

Not only is the district responsible for filtering content, but they must also monitor it. That’s where the BARK program comes in. BARK monitors the G-Suite, so everything that is done on the Chromebooks is monitored. BARK provides the service for schools for free.

“It helps us monitor all the content they create, share, and view, and some of the things they look for,” Williams said.

It monitors and detects potentially dangerous things such as cyber bullying, threats of violence, threats of predatory advances, sexual content, and suicidal ideation.

“BARK has one of the most advanced algorithms for finding what’s a false positive and what actually is serious and needs to be reviewed,” Williams said.

BARK has been implemented in the high schools and middle schools, and the district is preparing to push it down to the elementary levels. This is the first year SWCSD #2 has used BARK, and Williams said they have seen an increase in detecting incidences that have been addressed and resolved.

Parent Involvement and District Liability

BARK also has a parent portal that can be implemented to allow parents the same access the school district has to the student accounts.

“The next step for us is to get parents involved because internet safety isn’t just for while kids are in school, it’s going to be happening at home and we can’t really expect our administrators to be constantly watching this after school hours and on the weekends,” he said.

He noted that this access is particularly important for suicide ideation, as they want to address and resolve those alerts immediately.

Trustee Mark Sanders asked if there was any policy or protocol that the district follows when handling this information, as it can become a liability for the district, especially for suicide ideation.

“There’s a liability here. If you get an alert and the student is not approached and they commit suicide and no one intervened, there’s quite a bit of liability there,” Sanders said.

Williams said he was not aware of a procedure but agreed that it would be good to get with the district’s lawyers and put one in place.

Jamie Christiansen, Superintendent of Schools, said they do have a protocol in place involving the school counselors for suicidal ideation, but also agreed they should speak with the lawyers further.