SWCSD #2 Recognizes Student Achievement; Employees Receive Stipend

GREEN RIVER– The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees meeting was full of celebrating student achievement Tuesday night, as the 2018-2019 school year is coming to a close.

The meeting opened up with recognition of the All State GRHS Cheerleaders and the All State GRHS Dance Team. Cheerleaders Mary Harris and Ashlin Griffith were both in attendance to be recognized for their achievements in cheer. Emmalee Skinner was also recognized for her All State Dance honor.

A group of GRHS welding students were recognized for their excellent performances at the Western Wyoming Community College Welding Competition. Caison Straw, Ryan Hoffman, Matt Seymour, and Dylan Strange all placed in the top five at the competition.

Mary Harris was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from AXA Achievement during the meeting. According to AXA’s website, the scholarship was awarded to Harris for, “demonstrating ambition and self-drive as evidenced by outstanding achievement in school, community or work-related activities.”

With Harris’ award, Green River High School will also receive a grant of $1,000.

Class of 2019

Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo gave an end of year summary in which she said one of the most important factors to look at to analyze the success of the district is to look at the graduating class.

“We service these kids for 13 years in school and what happens at the end is really the most important part to pay attention to,” Little-Kaumo said. “It gives you a good indication of how effective your system is working.”

She gave recognition to Expedition Academy for building a great learning culture, graduating several students this year.

GRHS Principal Darren Howard gave a brief summary of accomplishments made by the GRHS Class of 2019. The accomplishments are as follows:

7 students will serve in the military after graduation

52 students earned all conference honors

37 students were selected as all state

16 students earned individual state championships

69 state art ribbons were earned by the senior class

5 students earned congressional art awards

42 percent of the senior class’ 3D art work received ribbons at state

9 students were national speech and debate qualifiers

700 pints of blood has been donated over three years by the class of 2019

1,158 college credits were earned by the class of 2019- this class is the first group of kids in the high school’s middle college program

Stipend for School District Employees

In other business, the board approved an end of the 2018-2019 school year stipend for faculty members.

The school district decided to support the staff with these stipends to show their appreciation for all their hard work and dedication to their students and education throughout the school year.

The staff will receive the following stipends:

Teachers will receive $2,400

Support staff will receive $0.65 per hour x employee’s annual hours

10-month administrators will receive $3,926

11-month administrators will receive $4,318

12-month administrators will receive $4,770

Technology staff will receive $2,326

Supervisors will receive $3,196

The amounts of the stipend are based on average salaries.