SWCSD #2 Wraps Up Final Superintendent Interview this Week

GREEN RIVER– The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees has selected three candidates in the school district’s search for a new Superintendent of Schools.

Donna Little-Kaumo resigned in October 2019, and Jamie Christensen moved into the position and has been in that role since.

Two interviews took place last week with Teresa Chaulk and Joel Dvorak. The interviews will finish up this week on Tuesday with Craig Barringer of Libby Montana.

On Tuesday, January 27, from 6 pm to 7 pm, the community will be given the opportunity to hear comments from Barringer in a community forum.

Candidate Schedule

8-11:30 am– Tour of secondary schools, community, etc.

12-1 pm– Lunch with Administrative Staff – Conference Room #1 at Central Administration Building

1-3:30 pm– Tour of elementary schools, community, etc.

4-5 pm– Staff Forum – Representative Staff members –Board Room at Central Administration Building

– Representative Staff members –Board Room at Central Administration Building 5-6 pm– Break

6-7 pm– Community Forum – Board Room at Central Administration Building

– Board Room at Central Administration Building 7:30-9 pm– Interview with Board of Trustees – Executive Session – Board Room and Conference Room #1 at Central Administration Building

Any staff and community members present at the meetings will be asked to share feedback through a form available as they come in.

About Barringer

Craig Barringer has been the Superintendent for the Libby Public School District in Libby, Montana since 2014.

Prior to being Superintendent in Libby, he was Superintendent in Conrad, Montana from 2011 to 2014. Before that he acted in the roles of principal, title one teacher, third grade teacher, and high school coach.

To learn more about Craig Barringer, view his resume here.