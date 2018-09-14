SWCSD No. 1 Trustees Host Constituent Chat

ROCK SPRINGS– On Saturday, September 22, Sweetwater School District #1 trustees Carol Jelaco and Max Mickelson are holding a constituent chat from 10 am until 12 pm at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main Street.

Jelaco and Mickelson ask that the community please join them to share your thoughts about what is going well in the school district, areas for growth, and any general thoughts regarding education in our community.

They look forward to visiting with you.