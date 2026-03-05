SWCSD#1’s Invitation to Bid 

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. One, Rock Springs, Wyoming is accepting sealed bids for the;

2026 Special Education Consultation and Professional Services

Specifications may be received from the Office of Special Services, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; 307-352-3400 or on our website at sweetwater1.org.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sealed bids will be received in person or through mail only in the Information Technology Department until 2:00 P.M., local time, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter in the Central Administration Building. The bids will then be reviewed and presented to the Board of Trustees at their next regular meeting on, Monday, April 13, 2026, for their acceptance.

Attention of the bidder is particularly called to the requirements in the Wyoming Statutes regarding preference for Wyoming products and the 5 percent preference shown to Wyoming Bidders.

The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any and all bids, and to waive any irregularities. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to split the award of the bid between bidders should it deem it to be in the best interest of the district. The Board of Trustees shall accept the bid(s) which, in their opinion, is best.

Cole Wright, Chairman

Angelica Wood, Clerk

Sweetwater County School District Number One

Board of Trustees

Published dates: March 5, 2026 & March 15, 2026