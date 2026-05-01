Sweet Announces Retirement from Western Athletics

Lu Sweet, Western Athletic Director, stands in the IS Lab. Photo from Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS — After nearly two decades leading Mustang Athletics, Lu Sweet is preparing to step away.

Sweet, the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College, announced she will retire in mid-May, closing a career that has spanned coaching, administration and community involvement in Rock Springs.

Sweet has lived in Rock Springs for 30 years and has served as Western’s athletic director since 2008. During her time with the program, she also worked as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams and led the women’s soccer program as head coach.

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Before arriving at Western, Sweet coached at multiple levels, including stints as an assistant men’s basketball coach at MSU-Northern and as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Kansas.

Her academic background includes a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in mathematics, along with both a master’s degree and doctorate from MSU-Bozeman in athletic administration and educational administration. Sweet also earned three associate degrees and a certificate from Western.

A former multi-sport athlete, Sweet competed in basketball and volleyball at MSU-Northern, where her teams captured multiple district and conference titles.

Beyond collegiate athletics, Sweet spent 12 years with Sweetwater School District #1 as both a principal and assistant principal and served two years on the district’s school board. She also helped start the Boys’ and Girls’ Club in Rock Springs and has contributed writing to the Rocket-Miner and Green River Star, in addition to publishing two books.

Sweet said in an email to SweetwaterNOW the decision to retire came about a month ago, following a conversation with one of her children. While she declined to share details, she described the choice as an easy one despite her deep connection to Mustang Athletics.

She said the decision centered on what she called “key F-words”: family, friends, fun, flourishing, fulfillment and forward.

Sweet said the relationships built over the years will be what she misses most.

“The thing I will miss most when leaving Mustang Athletics is all of the student-athletes I have had the pleasure of working with, and for, over the years,” she said, adding she would thank every parent for entrusting their children to the program if she could.

She credited early mentors, including Tex Boggs, Jackie Freeze, Marty Kelsey and Karla Leach, for shaping her career, noting she has worked through multiple leadership changes while continuing to learn from each administration.

Looking ahead, Sweet expressed optimism about the future, referencing a quote from King Whitney Jr. on embracing change.

She said she plans to remain in Rock Springs with her family and will continue supporting Mustang athletes from afar.

“I will always be in their corners celebrating them,” she said.