SWEETSMILE: Backpack Program Receives Food and Monetary Donations

ROCK SPRINGS — Over the holidays SweetwaterNOW partnered with Davidson Family Dental and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union to help collect food items for the Rock Springs High School Backpack Program.

SweetwaterNOW employees gathered at Davidson Family Dental with Dr. Chris Davidson and students overseeing the RSHS Backpack Program Monday afternoon. Dr. Davidson and SweetwaterNOW presented the students with a collection of food and monetary donations, totaling $600. Both food drive drop-off locations collected sizable donations thanks to generous community members.

The Backpack Program is a student food bank that provides meals to children outside of school. Food is discreetly put into backpacks that the students can take home during the weekends or other after-school periods. Trona Valley Federal Credit Union manages the program in Green River and in Rock Springs the program is managed by the RSHS Health Academy.

