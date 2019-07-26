Sweetwater Aquatics Team Captures State Summer Championship

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater Aquatics Team took on 18 other teams at the 2019 Wyoming Summer Championships and came away with the first place team trophy.

The meet took place from July 19-21 with teams broken out into three divisions. Sweetwater County finished with 3,014 total team points, scoring 941.5 more points than the second-place Laramie Swim Club.

Here is the final team standings from the state championships:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The competition took place in Rapid City, SD. Normally the summer championships are hosted at the Gillette Aquatic Center, but the facility was undergoing repairs this summer, according to SWAT coach Randy Walker.