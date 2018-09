SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater BOCES is hosting a tryout for their Children’s Honor Choir this Thursday, September 6, at Sage Elementary, for 3rd through 8th graders who love to sing.

Tryouts will be from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. People can enter the building at the side door of Sage Elementary.

Each tryout should take no longer than 15 minutes.

Sweetwater BOCES asks that those trying out do not all come at 5:30 pm.