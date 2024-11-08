Sweetwater BOCES Receives Donation from Whisler Chevrolet

Employees of Whisler Chevrolet present Bernadine Craft, executive director of Sweetwater BOCES, a check to BOCES for $8,347.21. The money was raised through Whisler Chevrolet's annual car show. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) received a donation from Whisler Chevrolet to help support the organization’s activities.

The dealership donated $8,347.41 raised through its annual Whisler Chevrolet Car Show which took place June 1. Whistler Chevrolet chooses a different organization each year to donate the car show proceeds to. Whistler Chevrolet plans to host its 2025 car show on May 31.

Sweetwater BOCES has existed since 1987 and aims to bring opportunities to county students and residents that will enrich their quality of life. It was initially a partnership formed between Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and Western Wyoming Community College, with Sweetwater County School District No. 2 joining in 1988. It receives funding through property tax revenue collected within the county.

Sweetwater BOCES hosts a variety of programs and enrichment activities, which include the Shakespeare Symposium, Sweetwater County concert, adult quilting classes, the “Fun Friday” elementary enrichment program and many others.

“I love going out at night with the Astronomy students, far away from the artificial light of the city; a fifth grade student trains his telescope on the heavens and shows me Saturn. I love watching our adult photography students capture masterpieces in our beautiful high desert country. I love watching the face of a young teacher when she learns BOCES believes in and will fund her brilliant after school program,” Bernadine Craft, the executive director of Sweetwater BOCES wrote as part of her message to residents on Sweetwater BOCES’ website. “I love that SBOCES continues to make dreams happen, enriches lives, expands horizons, and provides opportunities that might not otherwise be available in our community.”