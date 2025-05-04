Sweetwater CHOW: Pulled-Off-the-Bone Brisket

A few weeks ago, I questioned what dishes are iconic to the Cowboy State. Nothing really came from that aside from the Wyoming potatoes recipe I shared, along with a general thought that a meal consisting of a stick-to-your-ribs side and a large piece of grilled or roasted meat is a cowboy’s (or miner’s) staple.

This week, we have a treat as we’re filling a side of that equation with a protein dish that can serve a lot of folks. In fact, I made this earlier this week to feed a dozen people, pairing it with next week’s featured dish which also goes a long way in feeding a group of people. The recipe is an award-winning one as well, so there’s little question as to if it’s good or not.

Pulled-Off-the-Bone Barbecued Beef Brisket

According to “Black Tie and Boots: Timeless Traditions from the New West,” this brisket recipe won the people’s choice award at the 2004 Ivinson Memorial Hospital Grill-off in Laramie. Brisket falls into the slow and slow cooking category because of the higher fat content and the fact it is a tougher piece of meat. The goal is to not only cook the meat through, but also long enough where the fat begins to render through the meat and make it more tender.

Admittedly, I’m not fond of meat like brisket or prime rib, but the few times I’ve made this, I’ve enjoyed the flavor and texture of the meat. Plus, I’ve never had to worry about leftovers.

Also worth noting is that four people who sampled this brisket are from Texas and absolutely raved about it. I’m not the person to seek advice from when it comes to roasting a brisket – I’m sure there are SweetwaterNOW readers more versed in roasting and smoking meats than I am. However, something is going on here that definitely puts smiles on faces.

What you’ll need:

1 12-ounce can of cola

1 12-ounce bottle of chili sauce

1 envelope of dry onion soup mix

1 finely chopped onion (optional)

1 teaspoon of liquid smoke (optional)

1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt

1 5-to-6-pound beef brisket

Start by preheating your oven to 325 degrees and combine the cola, chili sauce, soup mix, onion, liquid smoke, and garlic salt into a bowl and mix well. Place the brisket, fat side up, in a foil-lined roasting pan. Pour the cola mixture over the brisket and roast, tightly covered, for between 2 1/2 and 3 hours.

I opted to replace the garlic salt with a tablespoon of minced garlic because I thought there would be enough sodium through the soup mix and chili sauce alone. I also didn’t use the liquid smoke when I cooked. The recipe notes that the brisket can be baked all day at 220 degrees, which is probably the way to go if you have the available time. Finally, I used mixture from the bottom of the pan as a gravy, which added quite a bit of flavor overall.