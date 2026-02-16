Sweetwater Commissioners To Hear Events Complex, Travel and Tourism Annual Reports

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will hear presentations from the Events Complex year in review and Travel and Tourism annual report, Tuesday morning.

Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel on Tourism, will present the 2025 annual report to the commissioners. The report will detail how the 4% lodging tax was administered.

The Events Complex Director, Kandi Pendleton, will also present the 2025 year in review to the board. The highlight of the presentation will include the $31 million economic impact the events complex had in 2025 and the return on investment.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A budget amendment will also be heard to transfer funds from the road and bridge pickup truck capital project into a new capital project for the detention center. For a new mezzanine railing design, $36,070 will be reallocated for the evaluation and construction documents, but not for construction. Depending on the design, public works director Gene Legerski hopes that they could construct it in-house.

The commissioners meet at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.