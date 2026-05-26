Sweetwater County 2026 Graduations

SWEETWATER COUNTY — All high school in Sweetwater County will host their 2026 graduations ceremonies this week.

Black Butte High School

Black Butte High School’s commencement ceremony will take place May 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.

Farson-Eden High School

Farson-Eden High School’s commencement ceremony will take place May 28, at 6 p.m. in the gym.

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Expedition Academy High School

Expedition Academy High School’s commencement ceremony will take place May 28, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Middle School auditorium.

Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs High School’s commencement ceremony will take place May 29, at 10 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Green River High School

Green River High School’s commencement ceremony will take place May 30, at 10 a.m. at Wolves Stadium.