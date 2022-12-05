Sweetwater County 4H to Host Little Shoppers Extravaganza

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County 4-H is inviting all kids and NOWCAP Services on December 8, 2022, to attend the Little Shoppers Extravaganza at the Sweetwater County Events Complex from 5 pm – 8 pm. You can shop an array of new or gently-used donated items sold at below garage sale prices.

The Sweetwater County 4-H program also invites parents to hang out in the club’s waiting lounge while the kids are busy shopping, and when they are done shopping 4-H members will even gift-wrap their items.

This is an event where a child can very easily walk in with $10 in their pocket and walk out with wrapped gifts for friends and family of 10 or more.

This is all happening on December 8 at the Sweetwater Events Complex from 5-8 pm. For more information call or text Marty Henry, the Sweetwater County 4-H Educator at (307) 350-7735.

Donations

The 4-H group is also asking for the community’s help with donated items this Christmas. They’re asking for new or gently used donated items for the Little Shoppers Extravaganza. They’ll take donations of all sorts including home décor, kitchenware, tools, jewelry, and anything a child could use as a gift for a friend or family. They’ll also accept any gift-wrapping supplies you may want to donate!

Every year, they run short on gifts suited for dads, brothers, grandpas, etc.

The Sweetwater County 4-H program will be taking donations at the Sweetwater Events Complex, Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, the Green River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sweetwater County UW Extention Office. If you want to know how you can get involved, please call or text Marty Henry at (307) 350-7735.