Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley Athletes Earn All-Conference Volleyball Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley volleyball players earned well-deserved recognition with all-conference selections, spotlighting their impressive performances on the court this season. These talented athletes, representing Class 1A, 3A, and 4A teams, showcased exceptional skill and dedication, making their communities proud.

Class 4A’s West Conference saw Sweetwater County well-represented by Green River and Rock Springs players. Green River’s Sophia Arnold, Eva Murray, and Natalie Tynsky each earned all-conference honors. Rock Springs’ Brynn Bider joined them on the list, bringing recognition to her contributions for the Lady Tigers.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In Class 1A’s Southwest Conference, Farson-Eden’s Alivia Goicolea shone as a standout for the Lady Pronghorns, securing her spot among the top players in her conference.

In the Bridger Valley, Lyman and Mountain View players took spots in Class 3A’s West Conference all-conference selections. Lyman’s Payton Anderson and Owen Hansen were celebrated for their consistent performances, while Mountain View’s McKinlee Covolo and Addison Hickey added further achievements for the Bridger Valley teams.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Congratulations to all of the athletes on their all-conference honors for their success and dedication to the Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley volleyball programs.