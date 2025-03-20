Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley Athletes Shine in All-State Basketball Selections

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced its All-State basketball selections, recognizing the top players from across the state. Eight athletes from Sweetwater County and the Bridger Valley were among the honorees, earning spots on the list after standout seasons on the court.

4A All-State Selections

Boys

Samuel Lionberger, Rock Springs – The Western Wyoming Community College commit was the heart of the Tigers’ offense, leading his team with 16.0 points per game while also topping the stat sheet in rebounds (5.6), assists (3.2), steals (1.7), and blocks (0.7). His all-around play cemented him as one of the best in the 4A classification.

Girls

Isabel Vasco, Green River – Vasco’s impact on the court was undeniable. She led the 4A West in scoring with 17.3 points per game and was the top defender in all of 4A with 4.9 steals per game. Additionally, she was second in the conference in assists with 3.7 per game. Vasco’s dominant season earned her not only All-State honors but also the title of 4A West Player of the Year .

Emma Asay, Rock Springs – Asay's scoring prowess carried the Tigers all season. The Gillette College signee finished second in the 4A West in scoring with 14.9 points per game while adding 3.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game on the defensive end.

3A All-State Selections

Boys

Dash Madsen, Mountain View – Madsen’s sharpshooting was a major factor in Mountain View’s success. He ranked in the top 15 in 3A for three-point percentage at 35%, making 54 of his 155 attempts in the regular season and regionals. He led the Buffalos with 15.9 points per game and was a key contributor throughout their state tournament run.

Girls

McKinlee Covolo, Mountain View – Covolo was a dominant force in the paint, leading all of Wyoming girls’ basketball in rebounding with 12.8 per game. She was also second in 3A in blocks (2.2) and third in scoring in the 3A West with 16.4 points per game. Her efficiency was remarkable, as she led 3A in field goal percentage at 55%. Covolo’s back-to-back All-State selections (2023, 2024) highlight her consistent excellence.

– Covolo was a dominant force in the paint, leading all of Wyoming girls’ basketball in rebounding with 12.8 per game. She was also second in 3A in blocks (2.2) and third in scoring in the 3A West with 16.4 points per game. Her efficiency was remarkable, as she led 3A in field goal percentage at 55%. Covolo’s back-to-back All-State selections (2023, 2024) highlight her consistent excellence. Addison Hickey, Mountain View – Hickey’s all-around play made her one of the most complete players in 3A. She finished top 10 in the 3A West in six different categories, including points (13.6, 5th), rebounds (7.4, 3rd), assists (2.9, 6th), and steals (2.5, 9th). Her ability to impact multiple facets of the game earned her a well-deserved spot on the All-State team.

1A All-State Selections

Alivia Goicolea, Farson-Eden – Goicolea’s efforts helped propel the Lady Pronghorns throughout the season. She was a defensive anchor with 0.7 blocks per game and contributed 9.8 points per contest. Her strong performance secured her a place among the best in 1A.