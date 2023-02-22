Sweetwater County Area Closures: February 22, 2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following list of snow day closures is for Wednesday, February 22, 2023. All information included has been submitted by SweetwaterNOW readers and official sources. Information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed.

So far the following have reported they are closed today.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (Virtual school day)

Sweetwater County School District No. 2

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Western Wyoming Community College

City of Green River (offices and rec center closed)

YWCA

Golden Hour Senior Center

Young at Heart Senior Center

All Sweetwater County Libraries

Community Fine Arts Center

STAR Transit

Ulta Beauty

Southwest Counseling Service

Rock Springs VA Clinic

Pla Mor Lanes

Star Stadium and Star Twin Cinemas

Sweetwater Memorial Walk-in Clinic

Sweetwater County Courthouse in GR

Health and Human Services Building

All County Courts are closed, including Circuit and District

Battery Systems

Surfaces Inc.

Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar

Serenity One Sanctuary

Commerce Bank of Wyoming (closing at 2 pm)

Rock Springs Police Department Administrative Services

Best Care Family Practice

Franklin Prestige Mortgage

Wyoming Raised Apparel and Gifts

The Window and Door Store

Rock Springs City Hall and Offices

Maurices

KFC

Thank you for submitting a snow closure notice. Please do not submit a closure unless you are authorized by your organization to do so. To be added to the closure list, email us at news@sweetwaternow.com or send us a private message on our Facebook page.