Sweetwater County Area Closures: February 22, 2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following list of snow day closures is for Wednesday, February 22, 2023. All information included has been submitted by SweetwaterNOW readers and official sources. Information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed.
So far the following have reported they are closed today.
- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (Virtual school day)
- Sweetwater County School District No. 2
- Holy Spirit Catholic School
- Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center
- Western Wyoming Community College
- City of Green River (offices and rec center closed)
- YWCA
- Golden Hour Senior Center
- Young at Heart Senior Center
- All Sweetwater County Libraries
- Community Fine Arts Center
- STAR Transit
- Ulta Beauty
- Southwest Counseling Service
- Rock Springs VA Clinic
- Pla Mor Lanes
- Star Stadium and Star Twin Cinemas
- Sweetwater Memorial Walk-in Clinic
- Sweetwater County Courthouse in GR
- Health and Human Services Building
- All County Courts are closed, including Circuit and District
- Battery Systems
- Surfaces Inc.
- Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar
- Serenity One Sanctuary
- Commerce Bank of Wyoming (closing at 2 pm)
- Rock Springs Police Department Administrative Services
- Best Care Family Practice
- Franklin Prestige Mortgage
- Wyoming Raised Apparel and Gifts
- The Window and Door Store
- Rock Springs City Hall and Offices
- Maurices
- KFC
Thank you for submitting a snow closure notice. Please do not submit a closure unless you are authorized by your organization to do so. To be added to the closure list, email us at news@sweetwaternow.com or send us a private message on our Facebook page.
