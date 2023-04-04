Sweetwater County Area Closures & Late Starts: April 4, 2023

As we continue to battle the spring snow storm, some places may be closed today or have decided to have late starts.

The following list of snow day closures and late starts is for Tuesday, April 4, 2023. All information included has been submitted by SweetwaterNOW readers and official sources. Information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed.

Closures

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 buildings are closed today. (All classes will be held virtually)

Sweetwater County School District No. 2

Western Wyoming Community College

Golden Hour Senior Center

Young at Heart Community Center

YWCA of Sweetwater County

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (Both Rock Springs and Green River locations)

STAR Transit will not be running bus routes today.

All Sweetwater County Libraries

Southwest Counseling Service

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union (Both Rock Springs and Green River locations)

Late Starts

City of Green River offices will open at 10 a.m.

Castle Rock Medical Center will open at 11 a.m.

Thank you for submitting a snow closure notice or late start. Please do not submit a notice unless you are authorized by your organization to do so. To be added to the closure list, email us at news@sweetwaternow.com or send us a private message on our Facebook page.