Sweetwater County Area Closures & Late Starts: February 23, 2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As we continue to dig ourselves out of this blizzard, some places may still be closed today or have decided to have late starts.

The following list of snow day closures and late starts is for Thursday, February 23, 2023. All information included has been submitted by SweetwaterNOW readers and official sources. Information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed.

Closures:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (Virtual school day)

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Western Wyoming Community College

Star Transit

YWCA of Sweetwater County

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Golden Hour Senior Center

Imagine Preschool and Childcare

Rock Springs Community Health Center

Late Starts:

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 (Grades 6-12 start at 10 a.m. and K-5 start at 10:40 a.m.)

Green River City Hall and the Rec. Center are scheduled to open at 10 a.m.

Sweetwater County buildings, including the courthouse, health and human services building, and both circuit and district courts, will open at noon

Cancellations:

The Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails have cancelled today’s open house seeking public input in the planning of new hiking, horseback and trail running opportunities on public land in the South Pass City. The open house was set to take place in Lander. They will reschedule.

Thank you for submitting a snow closure notice or late start. Please do not submit a notice unless you are authorized by your organization to do so. To be added to the closure list, email us at news@sweetwaternow.com or send us a private message on our Facebook page.