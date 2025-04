Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 10th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #14008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







REED, MARLEY LORAINE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14004, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SPIKER, SEAN MATTHEW Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SPIKER, SINDY BARESHA Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14010, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT