Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 11, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 11, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


VELASCO RAMIREZ, AARON

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-10

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT


LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2026-04-10

Released: 2026-04-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16579, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Careless Driving 1st Off
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16579, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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