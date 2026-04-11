Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 11, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VELASCO RAMIREZ, AARON

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-10

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:

ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT





LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2026-04-10

Released: 2026-04-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16579, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #16579, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.