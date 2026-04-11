Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 11, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VELASCO RAMIREZ, AARON
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
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Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-04-10
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT
LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2026-04-10
Released: 2026-04-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16579, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16579, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.