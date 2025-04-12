Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





WYKOFF, SHARON FAYE Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-11 Released: 2025-04-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14027, CASH, $1020, Court: OTHER







REMICK, CORY B Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-04-11 Scheduled Release: 2025-04-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







YOUNG, JODY DEAN Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14028, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER







BOREN, JACKSON LATRAIL Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: , Bond: #14031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful dissemination of intimate images of another person Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HARPER, RICHARD ALVA Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-04-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14030, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

