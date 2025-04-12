Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WYKOFF, SHARON FAYE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-11

Released: 2025-04-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14027, CASH, $1020, Court: OTHER



REMICK, CORY B

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-04-11

Scheduled Release: 2025-04-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14028, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



BOREN, JACKSON LATRAIL

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: , Bond: #14031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful dissemination of intimate images of another person
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARPER, RICHARD ALVA

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-04-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #14030, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

