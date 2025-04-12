Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WYKOFF, SHARON FAYE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-11
Released: 2025-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14027, CASH, $1020, Court: OTHER
REMICK, CORY B
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-04-11
Scheduled Release: 2025-04-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOUNG, JODY DEAN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14028, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BOREN, JACKSON LATRAIL
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: , Bond: #14031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful dissemination of intimate images of another person
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARPER, RICHARD ALVA
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #14030, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.