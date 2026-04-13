Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 13, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16589, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
CASTOR, DETRICK LAMONT
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GONZALEZ NAJERA, URIEL
Age: 23
Address: TOLLESON, AZ
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-04-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.