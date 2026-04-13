Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 13, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-04-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16589, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





CASTOR, DETRICK LAMONT

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-04-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GONZALEZ NAJERA, URIEL

Age: 23 Address: TOLLESON, AZ Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-04-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.