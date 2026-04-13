Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 13, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for April 13, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-04-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16589, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


CASTOR, DETRICK LAMONT

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-04-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


GONZALEZ NAJERA, URIEL

Age: 23

Address: TOLLESON, AZ

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-04-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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